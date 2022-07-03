Derby County to continue transfer spree as defender closes in on move

Derby County are expected to re-sign Curtis Davies on a one-year deal and it could be completed by tomorrow.

The Rams were finally taken over on Friday by businessman and lifelong fan David Clowes, and he has quickly moved to sanction a few new signings to help strengthen what was a depleted squad, with Joe Wildsmith, Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all joining last night.

And, it appears Davies will return to Pride Park, as The Athletic confirmed that the 37-year-old is in advanced talks over a 12-month contract and the move could be finalised by tomorrow.

The centre-back has been with Derby for the past five years and he has been an important player in that time, including playing every game as the East Midlands outfit battled to stay in the Championship last season.

With his performances at a high level in the previous campaign, keeping him was always going to be a priority once the takeover was done and it will be seen as a coup for the League One side as there had been plenty of second tier interest in the former Birmingham City defender.

Can you name which club Derby County signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Raúl Albentosa Elche Eibar Leganes Getafe

The verdict

This would be a great bit of business for Derby because Davies showed last season that he is still a very good centre-back and you would expect him to do well in League One.

As well as that, he is a leader in the dressing room and his experience could be valuable to what will be a new-look Derby squad when the season starts.

So, getting this over the line would continue what has been a very productive few days for Derby.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.