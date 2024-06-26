Highlights Derby County are close to signing Sheffield United's Ben Osborn, who has featured over 100 times for the Blades in the Premier League.

Osborn, a versatile player from Nottingham Forest, is set to join his birthplace club in Derby after being let go by Sheffield United.

Despite financial difficulties leading to his departure, Osborn's experience and versatility could prove to be a valuable addition to Derby County.

Derby County are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United utility player Ben Osborn, according to Alan Nixon.

With the ex-Nottingham Forest man out of contract at the end of June, he is set to end his five-year association with the South Yorkshire outfit and move to the club based in his birthplace of Derby.

On the Blades' official retained list earlier in the month, Sheffield United claimed discussions were ongoing with Osborn as well as a number of other out of contract individuals, but Nixon reported that the Blades were set to let the left-footed midfielder depart.

Nixon then claimed that the 29-year-old could have made an unexpected return to Bramall Lane despite reportedly heading for the exit door ahead of his deal coming to an end. However, talks have not progressed since that claim.

The versatile player joined Sheffield United in the summer of 2019 from Derby's bitter rivals Nottingham Forest, and went on to feature over 100 times for the club in that period.

Osborn made 24 appearances in the Premier League last year as the team finished bottom of the table, and has featured regularly since joining from Nottingham Forest, proving to be a valuable member of Chris Wilder's squad.

The latest on Ben Osborn's future

It was reported that Osborn was in line to receive a one-year extension from the Blades prior to the decision to let him go. However, the financial difficulties at the club meant that cuts needed to be made, which could only be reversed with new owners investing in the side.

It was reported that an American consortium is in talks with Sheffield United over a potential takeover, but his future remained up in the air following their decision not to renew his contract, meaning he has been free to discuss terms with other clubs.

While the Blades wait for their takeover to be completed, Nixon then revealed that both Watford and Derby County are interested in the utility midfielder.

Nixon has since claimed that Derby are set to "clinch" a deal for Obsorn. Speaking via his Patreon account, he said: "The Rams have won the race for Osborn who was also fancied by Watford.

"[He] could have stayed at Blades if they had hurried through their takeover."

Related Derby County set for cash windfall from Aston Villa, Chelsea agreement Omari Kellyman's transfer between the two Premier League sides could prove to be good news for the Rams

Derby close in on Ben Osborn

There will possibly be some anger towards the deal, as Osborn played for Nottingham Forest, but if you look at the player and what he can offer, he could be a great addition for Paul Warne.

While Osborn has never been the flashiest player, or the most consistent presence in the side, he was still a valuable member of the Sheffield United squad. His experience, work rate, and versatility will all benefit Derby, and he could be utilised as either a central midfielder or wing-back for Warne.

Ben Osborn's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Nottingham Forest 230 16 31 Sheffield United 134 5 8