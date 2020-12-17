Derby County tipped to make January transfer decision as 28-y/o attracts European interest

Mike Te Wierik could be heading for the Derby County exit door amid interest from the Netherlands, according to reports from Dutch publication Tubantia.

The 28-year-old completed a move to Pride Park in the summer after agreeing a pre-contract agreement during his time with Groningen.

Te Wierik was attracted by the prospect of playing under Phillip Cocu, however things have drastically changed since the manager was sacked and replaced with Wayne Rooney.

As a result the defender has been limited to just six senior appearances for the Rams.

With the Dutchman not featuring for Derby since the end of October it seems that his days in England could be coming to an end.

Reports from Dutch publication TC Tubantia, via Football Orange, claim that FC Twente, FC Utrecht, and Fortuna Sittard are all keen on offering him a route out of the club.

Speaking to Tubantia, Te Wierik’s agent Harold Eijkelkamp said: “It would be great if he had a new club in January.

“That is possible on a rental basis, but also on a permanent basis. We don’t know yet. We still have to work with Derby first.”

The Verdict

It certainly seems that the writing is on the wall for Mike Te Wierick.

The Dutchman hasn’t made any sort of impression during his time at Derby County and that’s exactly why it seems likely that he’ll move on.

The defender doesn’t want to be a fringe player with the Rams so perhaps moving on is best for all parties.