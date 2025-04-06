Derby County's fight for survival in the Championship looks to be going all the way, and there is less than a month to go for the club to secure its second tier status for another season.

Just 12 months ago, the Rams were in a promotion battle in League One, and much has changed over the course of that time. With a new management team and an unrecongisable squad, it's been a busy year at Pride Park.

However, this summer looks to be one of monumental change in DE24, and John Eustace has a number of decisions to make regarding contracts before they expire at the end of June.

Football League World has taken a look at the 12 Derby players whose current deals are set to come to an end this summer.

Rohan Luthra