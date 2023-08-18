Midfield pair Joe Ward and Max Bird are a doubt to play for Derby County, on Saturday, against Fleetwood Town

After Derby's Tuesday night loss to Oxford United, manager Paul Warne gave some updates on the physical situation of two of his players. Right-hand-sided midfielder Ward was brought off after just 26 minutes, whilst central midfielder Bird got through the full game, but was in a lot of pain afterward.

Joe Ward's injury status

Warne said that Ward felt a problem in his heel. "He said he landed on it and, in true selfish fashion of a football manager, I didn't actually ask him about it after the game," said the manager. "I just shook everyone's hand and got out. I didn't want to get involved in anything I would regret."

Ward has started in all of Derby's league games, this season, since joining from Peterborough United. He also made a 45-minute appearance in the EFL Cup when they lost to Blackpool. He was replaced, midweek, by Kane Wilson.

Both men joined the club this summer, and the injury to Tuesday night's starting wing-back appeared to open the door for Wilson. But the manager said that the 22-year-old substitute also picked up a knock in the game. Jake Rooney has been tipped, by Derbyshire Live's Leigh Curtis, to fill this gap in the squad, if neither Wilson nor Ward are available for the weekend's home game, at Pride Park.

He added, straight after the game, that he didn't know the exact situation/severity of Ward's injury. There has been no update provided since Tuesday.

After the final whistle, against Oxford, Bird looked in visible pain and discomfort. He was limped off the pitch and was helped by some of Derby's backroom staff to get back to the changing rooms. When asked about how the centre-mid was doing, after the game, Warne said: "With Birdy, I went onto the pitch straight away and I could see that he was in pain. I still don't know what it was because he wouldn't speak because he was in that much pain." The manager was unsure whether as to where the potential injury was on Bird.

Warne said: "It's disappointing. Obviously, I don't want to lose any players to injury. But Birdy's been our outstanding performer so far so hopefully he'll be absolutely fine. But the early signs are that he will not be."

The 22-year-old came through the Rams' academy system and joined the first team in January 2020. He hasn't missed many games since making the step up to the senior team, so this could be a concern for Rams fans.

The injury could also be a concern for Hull City fans. The club is said to be pursuing the midfielder, and the unknown status of his physical health could put pale to that proposition.

What the injuries could mean for Derby County

Curtis gave his verdict on the impact that these injuries could have. "Derby will determine the severity of the injuries in the coming days but the fact that two right wing-backs (Ward and Wilson) are injured is undoubtedly a concern.

"The squad is light on numbers as it is but Jake Rooney would be a contender if both Ward and Wilson don't make the game at the weekend.

"Fingers crossed that Bird, Wilson and Ward's injuries are not too serious because it's the last thing Derby need right now."