Derby County team news: The players set to miss Shrewsbury match

After a tough defeat away at Barnsley, Derby County got back to winning ways immediately on Tuesday night, with a 2-0 victory over Cheltenham Town.

Goals from David McGoldrick and Lewis Dobbin were good enough to earn the Rams all three points in midweek, seeing them sit 5th in League One heading into this weekend.

It’s another tricky one on Saturday for Paul Warne’s side, though, with the Rams preparing to welcome Shrewsbury Town to Pride Park.

At present, Shrewsbury sit ninth in the league standings, eight point behind the play-off places and no doubt keen to close that gap this weekend.

As such, Derby will have to be at their best to take all three points in this one, and Paul Warne’s team selection could be key.

With that in mind, below, we’ve looked at the latest Derby team news available ahead of the clash.

Latest Derby team news

Fortunately for the Rams, they have no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend’s clash, which just leaves Paul Warne contending with the same dilemmas he was facing in midweek.

James Chester appears to be one player set to miss out on the match, though.

Although said to be nearing a return, the 34-year-old has been out of action since October with a calf injury and will very likely not feature this weekend.

The exact same can be said for 22-year-old Max Bird, who is very likely to miss out as he continues to recover from a groin issue.

The young midfielder, though, has not been sidelined for quite as long as Chester, having only missed the club’s last six league matches.

Match details

Derby County vs Shrewsbury Town is set to take place on Saturday, 4th March.

Kick-off at Pride Park is currently scheduled for 3PM UK time.