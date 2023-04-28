Derby County have two games left to secure their place inside the League One play-off places.

The Rams are unbeaten in their last five games, which has played a crucial role in lifting the team into the top six.

Paul Warne’s side face Portsmouth at the weekend and a victory could confirm their place in the promotion shootout following the conclusion of the regular season.

Can Derby County secure a play-off place?

Derby will be hoping to get a big win over Pompey at the weekend while Peterborough United fail to beat Bristol Rovers.

That will confirm their place in the top six going into the final game of the campaign.

However, injuries will be a concern for Warne who will want to have as full a squad as possible for the play-offs should they qualify.

Here we take a look at the players who will be unavailable for the Rams this weekend against Portsmouth…

What is the latest Derby County team news?

Tony Springett has been absent through injury for the last number of league games, last appearing in a 2-0 loss to Fleetwood Town in March.

An ankle injury was sustained in training last month that is set to keep him out of action for this weekend.

In fact, the Norwich City loanee is not expected to be back before the conclusion of the regular season, although it is hoped he can compete in the play-offs if the club qualifies.

The only other injury concern for Warne’s side this weekend will be James Chester.

Chester was substituted in the victory over Forest Green Rovers, adding to his injury woes in what has been a difficult campaign for the Welshman.

He may yet still return before the end of the season, but it is not expected that he will be fit to face John Mousinho’s side this weekend.

Otherwise, Derby have no fresh injury issues so will have a strong squad to choose from.

Can Derby get a positive result against Portsmouth?

Portsmouth now have nothing left to play for following last weekend’s results.

Mousinho’s side are seven points adrift of the top six with only two games to go.

That should give Derby some confidence that they can get a result this weekend, as they’ll have greater reason to bring a higher level of intensity to the match.

But it can often go wrong being in that kind of position as complacency can seep in, so Derby should still be wary of Portsmouth, who have proven difficult to beat in recent weeks.