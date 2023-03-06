Derby County team news: The players set to miss Plymouth match

Derby County will be seeking all three points tomorrow evening when they travel to second-placed Plymouth Argyle.

The Rams currently sit fifth in the League One standings and whilst making strong progress in securing a play-off spot for May, there still remains a possibility that they could enter the automatic promotion race.

10 points below the Pilgrims at present, cutting that gap to seven would inflict a fair amount of pressure on the south coast club at the business end of this season.

Whilst we wait and see how this game plays out between the promotion-chasing League One duo, here, we take a look at the latest injury news concerning Derby…

James Chester

James Chester has been unavailable for the Rams since October, with the experienced defender continuing to struggle with a calf issue.

It is believed that the 34-year-old has been making good progress in his recovery, however, it remains to be seen when he will be available for Paul Warne once more.

In his absence, Craig Forsyth and Eiran Cashin have formed a wonderful partnership, which has kept veteran defender Curtis Davies on the fringes of things at Pride Park.

Quiz: What club do these 14 ex-Derby County academy players play for now?

1 of 14 Luke Thomas? Barnsley Exeter Ipswich Portsmouth

Max Bird

Max Bird is another longer-term absentee, with the talented midfielder missing his side’s last seven league fixtures, meaning he has been out of action since late January.

Another who is making good progress, it is still unknown when the midfielder will be back available for selection for the Derby boss.

Possessing strong midfield options in his absence, the likes of Harvey White and Korey Smith have played in the middle of the park in recent weeks.

Other bits

Warne has said that Eiran Cashin is ‘fine‘ after a nasty clash of heads with Shrewsbury Town’s Killian Phillips.

The Derby defender managed to carry on against the Shrews at the weekend and speaking after the game, the Derby boss reiterated that the 21-year-old is doing well.

There also seems to be no fresh injury issues for Warne to have to contend with ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth, which can only be a positive for such a big game.