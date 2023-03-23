Derby County find themselves in a good position heading into this weekend's League One clash versus Peterborough United.

The Rams currently occupy fifth spot in the league standings, and have a four point advantage over the first team outside the top six, who just happen to be this weekend's opponents.

That makes Saturday's match quite a crucial one.

Indeed, a win for Derby and suddenly they are seven points clear of Peterborough and a team that could potentially force them out of the top six.

Whereas, on the other hand, were the Rams to be defeated, Posh would be just one point behind them, and suddenly the pressure on Derby would intensify.

With that said, Paul Warne will be hoping to have a full squad of players to choose from for this one, however, things are rarely that kind in football.

Indeed, that isn't the case for Warne this weekend, and with that in mind, let's take a look at the latest Derby team news below.

Latest Derby County team news

One player that is absolutely certain to miss out on the Peterborough clash, and thus give Warne a bit of a selection headache this weekend is midfielder Jason Knight.

Knight has been called up for the Republic of Ireland with internationals currently ongoing and with no break in League One, the Rams are forced to just continue without him.

Knight has been a relative regular for Derby in League One this season, having appeared 30 times in the division, scoring two goals and assisting three times.

Instead of facing Peterborough on Saturday, he will be preparing for the Republic of Ireland's clash with France in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Knight will not be the only player set to miss Saturday's match, unfortunately for Derby.

Long-term absentee James Chester is another who looks as though he will miss out on the match.

He has not featured for the club since October, but recently, has featured for the club's under-21 side.

As of yet, he hasn't quite made the senior side, and the club look to be without him once again this weekend.

Match details

As well as the team news, we've got you covered with all of the match details.

The League One fixture between the two sides is set to take place at The Weston Homes Stadium or London Road as it was previously known.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 3PM U.K. time.