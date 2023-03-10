Derby County team news: The players set to miss Oxford United match

Derby County boss Paul Warne did not hold back on his side after their defeat to Plymouth Argyle in midweek.

The Rams boss said his side’s performance was not something that he wanted to be associated with and it’ll be fascinating to see if he can get a reaction this weekend.

18th place Oxford United will provide a stern test, though, no doubt, given the current predicament they find themselves in.

The U’s sit just six points clear of the drop zone and are winless in their last nine matches.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at the Derby team news ahead of the match and discuss which players are set to miss out/be available.

Injury news

For once, rather than talking about players set to miss out, there is some good news for Derby County in terms of injuries heading into this one.

Midfielder Max Bird returned to training with the Rams squad yesterday having been out with injury since January.

It is reported that he will likely make the bench this weekend for the Oxford clash.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Derby County have won the top-flight title on two occasions Real Fake

Meanwhile, James Chester could also be a part of the squad for the Oxford clash, with the defender reportedly on his way back to fitness after missing out on action since October.

With those two players returning, it could be the case that no Derby County players are injured for this clash, and that Paul Warne has his full selection of players to choose from.

That is providing that the team came through the Plymouth defeat unscathed and of course, pending Paul Warne’s comments ahead of the match.

Match details

Oxford United v Derby County is set to take place at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kick off in the League One clash is scheduled for 3PM UK time.