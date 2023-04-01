Seeing form dip in recent weeks, Derby County have managed just four points in their last five games, and whilst the fixture list has been tough, it gets even harder tomorrow.

The Rams welcome an Ipswich Town team to Pride Park who have won their last six league games to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive, and amazingly, they have not conceded a goal in any of these games.

Derby have been unable to pick up a victory against any of the current top three thus far, with the Rams losing both games against Plymouth Argyle, drawing their one game against Sheffield Wednesday and suffering a 1-0 defeat at Portman Road earlier in the campaign.

As things stand, Paul Warne's side are still holding on to a play-off spot, however, Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers are now just a point and three points off the Rams and will be licking their lips.

Whilst we wait and see how tomorrow's fixture at Pride Park plays out, here, we take a look at the latest Derby County team news...

Derby County team news - Anyone set to miss the game?

Jason Knight was the only absentee last weekend as Derby lost 2-0 at Peterborough United, with the midfiedler being called up by the Republic of Ireland during the recently-passed international break, with the 22-year-old starting in a 1-0 defeat to France.

There has been no update from Warne this week regarding the levels of fitness of his squad, but barring any injuries during training this week, the Rams should be at full-strength against the Tractor Boys.

This means that competition levels will be high and Warne will have some serious decisions to make when it comes to selecting his XI that will start against Ipswich come tomorrow afternoon.

What are the tough Derby selections decisions Warne will have to make?

Knight is the immediate name that springs to mind when looking at those who were not selected in the starting XI last week, and could be brought back in but it is difficult to suggest a player who should be left out of an already strong midfield.

Tom Barkhuizen could also be brought back into the starting XI for either Nathaniel Mendez-Laing or Lewis Dobbin.

Derby have now conceded 10 goals in their last five League One outings and that could pave the way for the experienced Curtis Davies to return to the starting XI, that is despite Craig Forsyth enjoying an excellent campaign.