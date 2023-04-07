Derby County will look to end a worrying run of form when they travel to take on bottom of the table Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

A remarkable run of form under Paul Warne after his appointment meant the Rams were actually in contention for a top two finish earlier this year. However, they’ve fallen off in the past month or so, and defeat to Ipswich last time out saw Derby drop out of the top six on goal difference.

So, they face a real battle to keep their promotion dream alive, but they will fancy their chances against Duncan Ferguson’s side, who are set to suffer relegation.

Derby injury news

And, the good news for Warne is that he will have virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from for the trip.

There is an absence though, with on-loan Norwich City man Tony Springett set to miss out. Whilst that is a blow, as the youngster had shown signs of his undoubted quality and potential, the reality is that he wasn’t a regular in the first XI, so it’s more of an issue for the squad depth.

Elsewhere, there was positive news as James Chester turned out for the U23s over the past week. The experienced defender has had a difficult campaign with injuries, but the fact he proved his fitness for the development side means he will come into Warne’s thinking for this one, but, there’s no guarantee that he will get a start.

Warne will need to manage his squad

Given their recent run of form, Warne could well make changes for this game, and it will be interesting to see if he goes with the 3-5-2 formation they adopted against the Tractor Boys.

Either way, having a near fully-fit squad means the boss has options. Conor Hourihane was on the bench last time out and could come into the thinking of the boss, although Derby are strong in midfield.

Elsewhere, Louie Sibley and Tom Barkhuizen are also players that could come in to freshen things up and offer more pace and spark in the final third.

With the Rams also set to play on Monday against MK Dons at home, like most managers in the league, Warne will need to manage his squad carefully to ensure they don’t suffer fatigue.

This is a notoriously difficult but decisive part of the campaign, and Warne will be delighted that he will be able to rotate if needed over the two games.