It is now only one win in five games for Derby County, as they drew with Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

A few weeks ago, the Rams looked set for a play-off spot at the very least, with even aspirations for a top-two finish being mentioned. But with a poor run of form, they have now gone from competing at the very top to battling just for a top-six finish.

Derby managed to take an early lead on Saturday, as the club’s top scorer David McGoldrick struck after only five minutes. The Rams looked on course for all three points, controlling the game and looking set to see out the 1-0 win, but that was until the last minute of injury time when Anthony Evans struck home a penalty that meant the points were shared.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Rovers leaves them outside the play-off picture with four games to go. Paul Warne’s side sit in seventh place on 69 points, a point behind Peterborough United and two behind Bolton Wanderers.

The Rams will now be focusing on their upcoming game away to Exeter City on Tuesday night, knowing that at this stage of the season, only wins that matter.

Latest Derby County team news

Speaking to the club’s media ahead of the game against Exeter, Warne did not share any injury concerns he may be facing.

However, the Derby County boss did state that he may need to rotate some players as some of them look tired, and the stats are showing that.

Therefore, except from tiredness, there are no fresh injury concerns for Derby heading into this game. So, it is expected that the same set of players that were available for the weekend game will be available here once again.

That may mean that defender James Chester is still likely to be unavailable, as there was no fresh update given on the player’s recovery.

The 34-year-old has struggled to stay fit throughout this season, and despite returning in the Forest Green Rovers match, he was then absent once again.

Who are Derby County’s play-off rivals playing?

Derby know this is another important game, and with them dropping points on Saturday, it is a chance to maintain their pressure on their rivals.

Peterborough travel to face relegation-threatened Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night, while Bolton Wanderers also face a side that is still fighting for safety in Burton Albion.

Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth, two teams that are behind Derby and looking to close the gap, play Cambridge United and Oxford United, respectively, during this midweek schedule.