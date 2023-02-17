Derby County team news: The players set to miss Charlton Athletic match on Saturday

Derby County will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at Wycombe Wanderers and midweek’s 1-1 draw with ten-man Lincoln City when Charlton Athletic arrive at Pride Park on Saturday.

The Rams’ automatic promotion hopes have taken a hit from their last two results with Bolton Wanderers taking advantage and climbing into third place.

Paul Warne is good friends with Addicks manager Dean Holden, but that relationship will be put aside until after the game.

Charlton pose a very different kind of challenge to what the Imps did last time out, with the Addicks very capable in transition and quietly one of the better attacking teams in the division.

The Addicks have won their last three matches away from home and should relish the challenge of Warne’s men.

It will be interesting to see how Korey Smith and Haydon Roberts deal with the wide threats of Corey Blackett-Taylor and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, with the latter appearing to have a very big future in his first loan spell away from Crystal Palace.

David McGoldrick has not been at the irresistible level that he has reached at times this season in the club’s last two outings, but coming up against a side who have only kept six clean sheets in 30 league games this term should increase his appetite.

Here, we have taken a look at the Derby players set to be sidelined for Saturday’s encounter…

James Chester

Chester has been out of action since late October, only making six appearances in the league all season.

Eiran Cashin’s coming of age season has helped the Rams cope with the 34-year-old’s absence, and Craig Forsyth is building a good understanding with the Irishman at the heart of defence.

The 35-time Wales international is expected to return at some point this season, but it is likely that that will be in a squad rotation capacity with Curtis Davies seemingly ahead in the pecking order.

Max Bird

Bird will miss out against the Addicks as he has in the last three league encounters.

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Derby County have won the top-flight title on two occasions Real Fake

Jason Knight has played alongside Conor Hourihane in midfield since while Harvey White offers cover after arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Bird has a greater passing range than Knight, but the latter’s sky-high work rate should see him adapt to the role well with versatility being a key strength.