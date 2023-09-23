Derby County are back in League One action this Saturday as they travel to Cumbria to face Carlisle United.

The Rams have made an inconsistent start to the new season, as they have won the same number of games that they have lost.

They head into this game sitting in 12th place on 10 points, three behind the play-off places and six behind leaders Portsmouth.

Pressure is already mounting on Paul Warne, as there is an expectation that the Rams will be promoted out of this division by the end of the campaign.

The start to the season hasn’t convinced many that will be the case, but Saturday will be a chance for Derby to climb further up the table.

So, as we wait for the game between these two sides, here at Football League World, we have looked at which players will be missing this game for Derby County…

Which Derby County players will miss the match against Carlisle United?

The Rams have been suffering with multiple injuries since the season began, and it seems as soon as they get one player fit, another one is ruled out.

Derby played out a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth last weekend, and it may be a similar line-up from that game again this weekend.

Heading into this game, Warne has issued an update on his squad and revealed that midfielder Max Bird will be unavailable for this clash, as he will only return to training next week.

It seems this game comes too soon, but he will likely be in contention for their clash against Cambridge United next Saturday.

One of the new signings that arrived in the summer, Joe Ward, is still two to three weeks away from being back in training after he ripped the fat pad of his heel.

The biggest blow for Derby is that Warne has confirmed captain and midfielder Conor Hourihane, who had to be replaced in the game against Pompey, is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring.

These players are considered to have short-term injuries, but the club does have long-term ones that were sidelined earlier in the season.

Both Liam Thompson and Tyreece John-Jules are unavailable after injuring their quads and will likely be out for a long period of time.

While defender Jake Rooney ruptured his ACL in the defeat to Bolton Wanderers earlier this month and will be out likely for the rest of the season.

What are Derby County’s chances against Carlisle United?

No disrespect to Carlisle, but this is a game that Derby should be winning if they are serious about their chances of returning to the Championship.

It has been a really poor start to the season for the Rams, as they have already dropped points against promotion rivals. So, games like this are ones that Derby can’t afford to drop points in, as they could be left behind.

Warne will know failure to get the win on Saturday could see his position come under serious threat, but with three points, they are looking a lot healthier than they were before.