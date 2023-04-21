Derby County made it four matches unbeaten in League One with a 2-1 victory away at Exeter City in midweek.

Indeed, David McGoldrick's brace was enough to secure all three points for the Rams in Devon, seeing the club close the gap between themselves and the play-offs.

Now, with just three matches remaining, the Rams sit 7th in the league, but crucially, level on points with Bolton Wanderers in sixth, and just one point behind Peterborough United in fifth.

Paul Warne's men will certainly be the favourites and targeting all three points this weekend when they take on Burton Albion at Pride Park, given the Brewers sit 16th in the league standings.

However, they have lost just one of their last five, so are likely to provide a stubborn test which Derby must look to overcome.

Indeed, boss Paul Warne even revealed to the club's media that he is expecting an intense affair.

"The thing that makes a difference from the opposition's point of view is that they bring a big following and if they start the game well, they feel empowered by it." Warne explained via Rams TV.

"I think this game will be intense because Burton have been in really good form since the turn of the year.

"They've had lots of change of players which has had a really positive effect."

With that said, below, we've taken a look at the latest Rams team news heading into the important League One match.

What is the latest Derby County team news?

Unfortunately, from Derby County's perspective, they will not have a full squad of players to choose from for this one.

One player set to miss out, for example, is Norwich City winger Tony Springett.

The Irishman has made 10 League One appearances for the club since his temporary arrival from the Canaries in January, but has missed the club's last five outings.

He remains out with an ankle injury and looks set to miss the remaining weeks of the League One season.

Elsewhere, Derby County are also set to be without defender James Chester once again.

The 34-year-old has had an injury-plagued campaign and, after making a long-awaited comeback on Easter Friday, has missed out once again ever since.

The club's website says that this is down to calf tightness, and that he will miss the Burton match on Saturday.

What time is kick-off between Derby County and Burton Albion?

With the match scheduled to take place on Saturday 22nd April, kick-off at Pride Park between Derby and Burton is currently scheduled for 3PM in the United Kingdom.