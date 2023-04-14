With just one win in their last five games, Derby County know that they must improve their form drastically if they are going to achieve a play-off place this campaign.

Indeed, over the Easter weekend, the Rams recorded a 2-0 victory, but were only able to follow this up with a 1-1 draw with strugglers MK Dons at Pride Park on Monday.

Their recent run of form, including those results over the Easter weekend, leave the club sitting seventh in the league standings and crucially, outside of the play-off places.

With only five matches remaining, that will be a concern, particularly given that Bolton Wanderers above, in sixth, have a game in hand.

Nevertheless, the club must take it game by game, and start by trying to achieve all three points against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

Travelling away to face Joey Barton's side will not be easy, either, who are likely to be in a confident mood following back-to-back wins over last weekend.

Latest Derby County team news

Speaking to the club's media ahead of the Bristol Rovers clash, Paul Warne did not share any fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend's clash.

Therefore, we have to assume that there are none, and that the same players that were available to Warne for the MK Dons clash on Monday are so again this weekend.

Of course, the biggest miss, then, could be James Chester, with Warne offering no update on his fitness when giving the above interview with the club's media ahead of Saturday.

The 34-year-old has made just seven League One appearances this season and although he made a long-awaited comeback against Forest Green on Good Friday, he was then absent a few days later.

It will be interesting to see whether this was just precautionary, or if indeed he is injured again, or is just still recovering from his initial problem.

Who are Derby County's play-off rivals facing this weekend?

Of course, whilst Derby's result is the most important thing this weekend, as they cannot move forward without adding points, the club are in the unfortunate position of having to hope results go their way elsewhere at this stage.

Peterborough, who sit fifth, are away at Cambridge United, for example, whilst Bolton, in 6th, face an away clash at Oxford United.

Wycombe Wanderers, who sit eighth in League One, and one place behind Derby, take on Morecambe away from home.