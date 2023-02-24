Derby County team news: The players set to miss Barnsley match on Saturday

Derby County take on Barnsley this weekend in Sky Bet League One, with both sides still very much harbouring promotion aspirations via the play-offs.

The top two is not out of reach, of course, but it does look as though if either of these two sides are to return to the Sky Bet Championship next season, it will need to be done via the top six.

Winning this game this weekend, then, is an obvious aim for both sides and it’ll be fascinating to see how the managers set their two sides up for this clash at Oakwell.

In terms of team news for Paul Warne’s Derby County side, he has a largely clean bill of health from which he can select his team.

Indeed, there are only two players who are going to miss this game, with James Chester and Max Bird currently still out, though they are not far away from returning to the fold themselves now.

As per Derbyshire Live, both players are back out on the grass and putting themselves through their paces but they have not yet returned to full training, and so they are obviously not quite ready to be playing this weekend against the Tykes.

Chester has had a groin problem since the win over Accrington Stanley whilst Bird has also had a groin issue, which he picked up during the FA Cup defeat to West Ham United.

Both men are getting there in terms of their recovery, though, and that is a positive for Warne.

As mentioned, meanwhile, that pretty much sums up the injury list at the club at the moment, which is obviously good news for Derby, and Warne will be looking to field as strong a side as he possibly can this weekend now to try and get what would be a huge three points against Barnsley.

