Derby County will be looking to extend their season past the 46-game mark on Sunday by securing a positive result in their showdown with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Rams head to Hillsborough knowing that a victory will guarantee them a spot in the League One play-offs.

A draw in this fixture could also seal a top-six finish for Derby if Peterborough United are unable to secure a heavy win in their showdown with Barnsley.

However, if Derby suffer a defeat to Wednesday and Peterborough go on to secure maximum points at Oakwell, Paul Warne's side will miss out on the play-offs.

Derby could finish fifth in the standings meanwhile if they beat the Owls and Bolton Wanderers lose to Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Ground.

Whereas Warne will be able to turn to the likes of David McGoldrick, Joe Wildsmith and Conor Hourihane for inspiration this weekend, some of Derby's players will be unavailable for selection for this particular fixture.

Which Derby County players are set to miss this clash?

James Chester

James Chester has been ruled out of the trip to Hillsborough due to an issue with his calf.

Chester sustained this injury during Derby's 2-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers.

The defender has only managed to make seven senior appearances for Derby since sealing a switch to the club last year.

Tony Springett

Tony Springett will also be unavailable for selection on Sunday as he is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a shin and ankle injury.

Springett, who suffered this setback in March, could make his return to action in the play-offs if Derby qualify for this competition in his absence this weekend.

Since sealing a loan switch to the Rams from Norwich City earlier this year, Springett has been utilised on 11 occasions by the League One outfit in all competitions.

Will Liam Thompson be fit enough to play for the Rams?

Liam Thompson has linked up with Derby again following the expiry of his loan deal at Scunthorpe United.

During his brief spell with the Iron, Thompson made three appearances for the club in the National League.

Unfortunately for Derby, they will be unable to call upon the services of the midfielder for Sunday's game as he is currently recovering from a hip injury.

The Rams will technically be able to use Thompson in the play-offs as the midfielder featured on 24 occasions for the club earlier this season before linking up with Scunthorpe on a temporary basis.