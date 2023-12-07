Highlights Derby County's form has significantly improved in League One, with only three losses since September.

Key players like Ryan Nyambe and Martyn Waghorn may be absent due to injury issues.

The predicted starting XI for the game against Leyton Orient includes players like Joe Wildsmith, Curtis Nelson, and James Collins who have been performing well.

Pride Park is a much happier place to be than it was nearer the start of the 2023/24 season.

Derby County's trip to face Leyton Orient, on Saturday afternoon, could see the Rams pick up their fifth consecutive win in League One. After, a more than mixed opening month, Derby have only lost three game since the start of September in the league.

Although their form is strong, they are suffering with injury issues at the moment, meaning some key players are a bit of a doubt heading into the game.

Derby County injury news

Ryan Nyambe and Martyn Waghorn are the two biggest potential absentees for the game against Richie Wellens' side. They both picked up these niggling issues in the games played over the last week. Korey Smith is also battling with a knee issue. He hasn't featured in any matches for the Rams since the Bristol Rovers game a few weeks ago.

The likes of Conor Washington, Liam Thompson, and Jake Rooney will definitely not be involved at Brisbane Road, according to the Derby Telegraph.

Ryan Nyambe

In the club's match last weekend, against Port Vale, the full-back felt some tightness in his groin. The 26-year-old came off with just under a quarter of an hour to go in the game and was replaced by Tom Barkhuizen.

Since joining the club in mid-September, the Namibian international has been a big part of Paul Warne's plans and has started 11 matches.

Martyn Waghorn

The status of the club's second top-scorer in League One - whether he will feature in Derby's team on Saturday - is also questionable. The team played against Fleetwood Town in the first knockout round of the EFL Trophy in midweek. It was a convincing 3-0 win for the Rams. Fellow veteran striker James Collins netted twice, and Tyreece John-Jules scored for the second match running.

The one concern from that game was that Waghorn had to be taken off at halftime due to an issue with his calf. His presence up top could be sorely missed on Saturday.

Derby County predicted XI

GK: Joe Wildsmith

The club's number one keeper may not have featured in the midweek match, but he should be reinstalled into the starting lineup for the game against Orient.

RB: Kane Wilson

Providing that Nyambe will not be fit to return to action by Saturday, Wilson is the player that should slot in.

CB: Curtis Nelson

The captain will more than likely make his return to the starting XI after coming off the bench against Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

CB: Eiran Cashin

Derby fans will be well aware of just how close to January we are now. Warne and the Rams faithful should appreciate him whilst they can because they might not have that luxury for too much longer.

LB: Craig Forsyth

The 34-year-old still looks to be the obvious option for this position. His main competition for a spot in the starting lineup, Callum Elde, is still on the road to recovery, so this spot should be locked up for the Scotsman.

CDM: Conor Hourihane

The injury to Korey Smith makes the centre of midfield a pretty easy choice for the manager. They have three established players in the middle of the park who are capable of running a game; Hourihane is integral to that.

CM: Tyrese Fornah

The 24-year-old hasn't been the world-beater that some expected him to be, but that's not to say his performances over the season don't justify a place in the XI.

CM: Max Bird

Like Cashin, this could be the last full calendar month in which the County fans get to watch a brilliant player. His return from injury has aided the club's upturn in form.

RM: Tom Barkhuizen

Nyambe not being fit for the game in London makes the former Preston player's chances of starting all the more likely. He replaced the full-back when he was forced off against Fleetwood, so Warne obviously feels this is the way to go without the Namibian in the XI.

LM: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

The winger has arguably been the club's best player this season and it's hard to leave out your best player when they're healthy.

ST: James Collins

The veteran forward used the midweek match to further boost his confidence. Two goals on top of the seven he already has in the league just shows the type of mood he's in at the moment.