Derby County targeting January deal for Premier League defender

Derby County are hoping to sign Leicester City’s Filip Benkovic when the transfer window opens at the start of January.

The centre-back enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with Celtic last season but he has failed to force his way into Brendan Rodgers plans in the current campaign and hasn’t featured at all under the ex-Liverpool chief.

Therefore, he would surely be open to a move and the Telegraph are reporting that he is a target for the Rams – although they will face competition for the 22-year-old.

However, it states that Derby are pushing to do a deal as they seek reinforcements to help Phillip Cocu who has been unfortunate with injuries in that position.

Richard Keogh’s involvement in a well-documented car crash saw him suffer a knee injury that ruled him out for the season whilst Matt Clarke has missed the last seven games with a knee injury, leaving Curtis Davies as the only available centre-back.

Benkovic was signed by the Foxes for £13m from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2018 but has only played in one League Cup match since joining.

The verdict

Anyone who saw the Croatian play for Celtic will say that this would be a fantastic bit of business for Derby as he really is a classy defender.

Benkovic is aggressive in the way he plays, calm in possession and should be able to thrive in the Championship.

Derby’s need for a centre-back is clear to see and if they could get this deal over the line it would be a brilliant addition, although more will still be needed in January.

