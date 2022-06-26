Derby County targeted move for 21-year-old

League One outfit Derby County had a loan deal lined up for Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt prior to Wayne Rooney’s departure, according to a report from The Sun.

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan at Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United, recording six goals and one assist in 30 competitive appearances as a considerable threat for the side north of the border.

Despite this, he isn’t likely to be heavily utilised at Old Trafford next term, especially if former Nottingham Forest loanee James Garner remains at Old Trafford beyond this window following an impressive spell at the City Ground during the 2021/22 campaign.

Literally 99% of Derby County supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Derby County founded? 1880 1884 1886 1890

Rooney, on the other hand, was preparing for life in the third tier with the Rams as he looked set to remain committed to the cause despite their relegation in mid-April.

Despite their existing options in the middle of the park, with Max Bird, Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik and Liam Thompson all available as options there if the latter puts pen to paper on fresh terms, they have been linked with a couple of midfielders with Conor Hourihane also a reported target.

However, it’s currently unclear whether the East Midlands outfit will continue to pursue a deal for either following Rooney’s departure.

The Verdict:

From Levitt’s point of view, it would surely make sense for him to go to a Championship side considering the success he enjoyed in the top tier of Scottish football – and at 21 – he needs to progress to bigger things sooner rather than later.

Derby may even be operating within a very limited budget in the next couple of years so there’s little chance he would link up with the Rams for the long term unless United decide to release him.

And even if he did join, there are no guarantees that the Midlands outfit will be promoted to the second tier anytime soon so he would probably benefit if he moved to a side in a higher division.

In fairness, there could be a chance for him to work with Liam Rosenior and considering how talented the young coach is, the 21-year-old could benefit from his expertise.

Playing against players of a higher calibre will be important though and this is why Levitt should be pushing to get a move to a second-tier outfit whilst also prioritising his game time.