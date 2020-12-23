Derby County talks with two players won’t start until this situation materialises

Derby County want to offer Duane Holmes and Martyn Waghorn new deals at Pride Park – but contract talks won’t resume until the takeover of the club is completed.

Both Holmes and Waghorn are out of contract at the end of the season, with a number of other players also running out of time on their contracts.

According to the Athletic, Holmes has been in discussions with Derby over a new deal at Pride Park, having been a key player since joining from Scunthorpe in 2018.

Waghorn, who has scored 27 goals in 104 appearances for the club, is a player who Derby also want to keep hold of.

But despite initial discussions having taken place, those talks won’t resume and materialise until the takeover of the club is completed.

Sheikh Khaled’s takeover of the club has been approved by the EFL, but a deal has not yet been officially announced.

The Verdict

The sooner this takeover happens the better.

There will then be more clarity over who is taking over permanently, over which players may arrive in January, and which players will extend their stay at Pride Park beyond this season.

Holmes and Waghorn are two key players for the club who have been there for a decent amount of time, and you’d definitely expect them to put pen to paper once the takeover is complete.

If the takeover takes a long time to complete, though, then it will be interesting to see if anyone comes in for them next month.