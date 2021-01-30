Derby County talent poised to complete switch to fellow Championship side

Morgan Whittaker is in talks with Swansea City over a permanent transfer, after Derby County accepted a £700,000 offer for the youngster.

Couple of departures imminent at #dcfc, who have accepted a bid of around £700,000 from #Swansea for England u20 forward Morgan Whittaker. #Millwall’s second bid of £750,000 for midfielder George Evans also accepted. Rooney working on 2-3 new signings before deadline #swans — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 30, 2021

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Phillip Cocu last season, featuring in 16 games for the Rams, and he generally impressed with his ability on the ball.

However, this season has been tougher for the youngster, as he has only played nine times in the Championship, with his last outing coming in mid-December.

And, it has now been reported by Telegraph journalist John Percy that the Swans have agreed a deal with the Rams for the England youth international.

George Evans is also set to leave Pride Park, after Millwall had an offer accepted for the versatile 26-year-old.

Boss Wayne Rooney has made it clear that he expects a very busy end to the window for the East Midlands outfit, as he targets several new signings to strengthen the squad.

Derby beat Bristol City today, with Whittaker not involved, and the result moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.

The verdict

This is very surprising news, as it’s come out of the blue really, and the fee mentioned seems very low for a player with Whittaker’s potential.

Whilst he hasn’t proven himself recently, he could’ve become an important player at Pride Park.

But, Derby’s situation means they have to make tough decisions, and Rooney is clearly expecting replacements to come in, so it will be interesting to see how the next few days play out.

