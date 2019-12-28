Derby County talent assesses Phillip Cocu’s influence at the club so far

Derby County youngster Jason Knight has heaped praise on manager Phillip Cocu for helping the club’s youth gain a chance with the first team.

Despite not making a single appearance last term, Knight has been included on no less that 13 occasions by Derby boss Cocu and the 18-year-old has impressed.

Derby are currently experiencing a tough time in the Championship, having failed to build any consistency this term under the Dutch tactician.

Joining Knight in the first team this season has been young forward Morgan Whittaker, who has made nine appearances in all competitions.

Speaking to RamsTV, Knight revealed his delight at progressing to the first team, before adding that Cocu was doing a good job with the club’s young players.

“The manager has been great with me from the first day of pre-season in Florida,” said the Irishman. “He has worked really hard with all of us and especially the young players to try and develop us.

“I think also he has shown a lot of trust, putting us on in games when I suppose some managers wouldn’t.

“I think I will be a better player for the experiences I’ve had and it’s always drilled into us to work hard and the chances will come.”

A 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day saw Derby remain 18th position and Cocu will be hoping his side can end the year with a win against Charlton Athletic on Monday evening.

The Verdict

Finally, it is nice to shear someone praising Cocu after such a dismal season on the pitch. The Dutchman has six months to turn the season around for Derby and only a few people remain confident he can do that.

The arrival of Wayne Rooney will no doubt be a boost for everyone at the club, but it is important that results change.

The emergence of Knight and Whittaker this season have been arguably some of the best points of the season so far.