Derby County takeover update shared as deadline passes for Chris Kirchner deal

Chris Kirchner failed to meet the 5pm deadline to complete his deal to buy Derby County.

The American businessman was named as the preferred bidder in April and it appeared earlier this month that he was going to finalise the agreement.

However, in a late twist, the takeover appeared in great doubt as Kirchner couldn’t sort the funds out, with the administrators giving him until 5pm on Friday to complete the deal.

But, the Telegraph reporter John Percy has confirmed that Kirchner didn’t sort it out in time, which has left the Rams in a very difficult position.

The update adds that whilst Kirchner could still in theory complete the deal if he does put the money up, the administrators are having to look elsewhere.

Yet, Percy stated that the relationship between Quantuma and Mike Ashley is strained, whilst Andy Appleby, who wanted to buy the club in January, does no longer have the same people behind him that he did then.

This is the latest setback for all connected to the club, including boss Wayne Rooney, who has five players in his squad as it stands.

The verdict

This has been a real farce and you feel sorry for the Derby fans who have been waiting for months to get out of this situation but it still looks bleak.

The one positive that they can cling to is that there is still interest in the club, which means there is still a chance a deal will get done.

But, it’s going to drag on for even longer now that Kirchner has failed to meet his deadline and it’s now about waiting for the next concrete update.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.