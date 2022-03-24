Derby County takeover update involving Andy Appleby emerges as threat of points deduction looms

Former Derby County chairman Andy Appleby is scrambling to put together a third bid to try and purchase the club ahead of Friday’s deadline, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

But County are at risk of suffering a further points deduction next season as the three current bids on the table are ‘unlikely‘ to comply with the EFL’s insolvency regulations.

Multiple representatives met with the club’s administrators Quantuma earlier in the week to clarify the current situation regarding a potential takeover, with the response being that they are in the ‘final stages‘ of summarising current bids.

Quantuma believe that they will be in a position to name a preferred bidder by the end of the week following months of uncertainty, and with three bids currently on the table – none of them are from former County chairman Appleby.

Whoever is named the preferred bidder though looks set to acquire a club that will start the 2022-23 campaign on minus points – whether that is in the Championship or League One.

The Verdict

If it means having a club next season then you imagine Derby fans will be content with taking a points deduction going forward.

Quantuma appear to have been playing hard-ball with their valuation of the club but if a preferred bidder is finally named by the end of the week then that marks progress.

There cannot be a situation where Derby are threatened with liquidation due to what the administrators perceive as lowly bids – this is a critical time for a founding member of the EFL.

Whether it’s Andy Appleby, Mike Ashley or another undisclosed suitor, this situation needs to be sorted as soon as possible.