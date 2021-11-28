Derby County takeover update emerges as prospective buyer takes action

American businessman Chris Kirchner is reportedly flying to England to find answers in his bid to takeover Derby County, according to The Sun.

Chris Kirchner has been one of the frontrunners for the Derby takeover since he made his interest public in October and has even been to watch a couple of games since that time.

However, it’s been reported that Kirchner has grown frustrated at the delays in establishing the price of purchasing the club.

That is apparently due to the fact that administrators are yet to strike a deal with HMRC and finalise compensation claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers over financial issues, and the timing of Derby’s punishment.

Kirchner is said to want to see progress and a realistic time scale on completing the takeover as administrators have now admitted a deal is expected to be completed towards the end of January – a month after their original target of the end of December.

Administrators Quantuma have still not selected a preferred bidder, meaning Kirchner is still waiting on an answer despite him making his interest known a month ago. They are expected to pick a bidder by the end of this coming week.

The Sun have also reported that the role of Chief Executive Stephen Pearce is under threat as administrators look to cut costs even further.

The Verdict

It’s worrying news for Derby as problems and costs off the field mount up.

The administrators were confident of getting a takeover done by the end of December and those timelines have now shifted a month which leaves plenty of questions.

Money is the obvious one and where it will be coming from. Administrators first said that there’s money in the bank to keep the club going until mid-December and that date is only a few weeks away and with no sign of takeover being completed soon, it could present more issues for the Rams.