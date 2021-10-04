Derby County takeover update emerges as interested party visit Pride Park

There are a number of parties interested in becoming Derby County’s next owners, including an American/British group that were at the goalless draw with Swansea City at Pride Park on Saturday, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The East Midlands club went into administration last month and were handed a subsequent 12-point deduction, which has seen them drop from mid-table to rock bottom in the Championship.

The primary aims of the administrators are to cut costs to ensure the club can stay afloat and find a new buyer, and it seems as though progress is being made on the latter.

Nixon has reported that a prospective owner from Britain is interested and has been in talks with the club.

Additionally, it is understood that a group of Americans and Brits were at Pride Park on Saturday to watch Derby’s goalless draw with Swansea.

Nixon has also suggested that though a group led by Garry Cook are yet to come to the table, they’re expected to do so at some point soon.

Despite the off-field chaos at Derby this season and the threadbare squad available to Wayne Rooney at the moment, the Rams have taken 14 points from their 11 games so far this season.

The Verdict

This update looks like good news for the East Midlands club as it seems as though there is plenty of interest in the club.

The administrators’ main aim has to be finding new and suitable ownership and judging by Nixon’s reports they’ll have multiple parties to choose from.

The upcoming international break seems like the perfect time to try and get a deal completed as it would mean there is new stability at the club when the Championship restarts in just under a fortnight.

That may be a little optimistic, however, because it is likely to be a long process and one that requires patience.

Even so, these are positive signs for Rams fans.