Derby County takeover update emerges as frontrunner revealed

Former Derby County chairman Andy Appleby is currently seen as the man in pole position to take control of the Rams after submitting his bid on Thursday, according to BBC Sport.

Appleby has emerged as a leading contender in the race following Chris Kirchner’s withdrawal, with the latter opting to take himself out of the running despite previously reassuring supporters that there was nothing to worry about regarding what previously looked like his imminent takeover of the club.

Despite being named preferred bidder in the early stages of April, the American was unable to conclude a deal and this has plunged the East Midlands outfit into further financial danger with payday coming down the tracks at Pride Park.

The good news for the Rams is the fact there are several parties still interested in taking the club off of the administrators’ including Mike Ashley, Steve Morgan and Appleby.

According to a report from Alan Nixon, former Newcastle United owner Ashley wanted to wait until he potentially became the last bidder in the race as he possibly looks to minimise the amount he needs to pay to take ownership of the relegated side, though that may not be possible.

Morgan, meanwhile, is thought to have re-entered the race, though Appleby and his consortium may be the man to stabilise the ship at Pride Park after being identified as the frontrunner to rescue his former side.

The Verdict:

All three candidates look to be reliable and would keep the club afloat for the long term, something that has to be their priority at this stage following turbulence over the past 12 months, not only going into administration but also breaching financial rules.

Appleby didn’t exactly blow too many peoples’ socks off during his time at Pride Park – but provided stability and could take them back in the right direction if he was to come in again – an arrival many people would welcome.

Ashley is a similar beast with the businessman not exactly being a popular figure at Newcastle – but did keep them afloat financially and this is all many Derby supporters will be demanding at this stage.

If they are rescued, there will come a point where the supporters will want the club to be ambitious again so it will be interesting to see if Appleby is willing to spend the funds needed in the future to try and get the Rams back to the second tier.

Having a structure and the right people behind the scenes will be important, increasing their chances of recruiting well and with that, giving them the best possible chance of climbing their way up the pyramid.