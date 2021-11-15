Derby County takeover latest: Chris Kirchner news, points deduction/FFP latest

All attention at Derby County has been focused on the off-the-field matters surrounding the club concerning the takeover and the incoming points deduction during the international break.

The Rams are still aiming to resolve their long-term future by securing a takeover that will provide them some clarity for the first time this season over the direction of travel for the club in the coming years.

While the potential points deduction that has been hanging over the club for breaching the EFL profit and sustainability rules is also something that has been hanging over Wayne Rooney’s side. This is all whilst they have been attempting to recover from the 12 points deduction they got for entering into administration.

The latest updates on both their takeover situation and points deduction issues during the international break have provided a little more clarity on the situation for the Rams.

It will be interesting to see how everything plays out this week as Derby also prepares to get themselves ready for the return of Championship football and a meeting with league leaders AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

With all that in mind, we take a look at the latest takeover news and points deduction news from Derby…

In terms of the potential takeover and Chris Kirchner, it has been reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon that he has not been put off taking over the club by the potential for the Rams to be facing a further nine-point deduction from their current tally.

That news should go some way to relieving the fears of those connected with Derby that a potential further points deduction that would almost certainly spell the end of their slim hopes of surviving this term could put off a new potential owner.

Kirchner’s interest in taking over at Derby has been prominent for a while now, and he has launched a reported £50 million move to take ownership of the Rams and help them move forwards as a club over the next few years.

The level of seriousness of Kirchner over the takeover has been demonstrated by him holding talks with Rooney ahead of the potential takeover of the Rams.

It has also been reported by BBC reporter Simon Stone that all of the potential buyers of the Rams are considering their potential takeovers with it in mind that they will be playing League One football next term.

The latest news for Derby surrounding the points deduction situation is less positive, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealing that the Rams are now set to accept the nine-point FFP punishment.

That update puts any hope that the Rams had of managing to get the nine-point deduction reduced, as recent reports have suggested was a possibility. Derby will now be set to move down to -3 points, which would leave them with an almost impossible situation to recover as it would leave them 18 points adrift of safety.

Nixon’s report has revealed that the reason Derby have now decided to accept the nine-point punishment from the EFL is because they were made aware that they could be handed a deduction of up to 17 points had the case gone to an independent Disciplinary Commission.