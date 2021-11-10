Derby County takeover latest: Chris Kirchner, Easdale brothers, points deduction news

The Derby County takeover saga continues to rumble on at Pride Park, with there still being no real end in sight as the Rams desperately seek to find a buyer.

However just as things appeared to be looking up for the Midlands side, they were yesterday dealt a blow as the news emerged yesterday that the Easdale brothers, Sandy and James, have walked away from negotiations with the club and are no longer interested in pursuing a takeover.

The brothers saw their statement on the situation published by Sky Sports, with the duo making it clear that they felt that the timelines would have made it tough for them to fairly value the club before completing any kind of takeover, also citing the various issues that they would have had to cover.

Commenting on the decision to pull out during a recent interview with talkSPORT, Sandy Easdale had this to say:

“The timeline set out by the administrators was basically ‘make a bid now’ sort of thing.

“We wanted information. It’s basically unworkable to make a bid without information to hand.”

After the news emerged over the Easdales’ decision, American businessman Chris Kirchner now seemingly has a clear run at attempting to complete an agreement to buy the club off of Mel Morris.

Meanwhile Derby are set to suffer even more on the field of play after their appeal over the 12 points deduction that has been enforced on them this season was adjourned by an independent arbitration panel.

The club are said to be aiming to prove that they were forced into administration by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that saw plenty of sides up and down the country feel the negative effect of losing out on key revenue streams.

In the event of the points being reinstated this season, Derby would rise to 20th in the table at the time of writing.