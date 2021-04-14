Derby County takeover claim made involving multi-millionaire businessman

It has been claimed that Indonesian businessman Raja Sapta Oktohari is the money-man behind Derby County’s recent takeover.

Rams owner Mel Morris has been desperate to sell the club for some time now, but a potential deal with Sheikh Khaled fell through earlier this year after dragging on for months.

However, when it was finally called off, it was then revealed that Erik Alonso was in line to buy the club.

The developments were swift, with the Spaniard entrepreneur fronting No Limits Sports consortium who agreed a deal to buy the Championship outfit, which will be finalised once it’s approved by the EFL.

Since that came to light, Alonso has made several claims about how he will bring success to Pride Park, but he has been coy on where the money is coming from.

But, the Daily Mail have stated today that sources have told them that Oktohari is behind the deal.

The 45-year-old has a friendship with Alonso, with the update explaining that they have put pictures up on social media together and have links through boxing in Indonesia.

The verdict

This is interesting for Derby County fans as they will want to know the exact people who are involved in buying the club.

Whilst Alonso has been communicating well since the deal was agreed, there are still questions that some fans would have, and this would be one of them.

So, it will be intriguing to see if this is addressed by the club moving forward, and whether Oktohari has a prominent role moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.