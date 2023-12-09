Highlights Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town are currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Sheffield United have struggled this season with just one win in their first 15 games and are the lowest scorers in the league.

There are doubts about Chris Wilder's appointment as manager, but his previous success at the club gives hope for improvement.

It has been a tough start to life in the Premier League for Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town following their promotions from the Championship.

The Clarets won the title with a remarkable 101 points last season, with the Blades finishing as runners-up, and the Hatters secured their place in the top flight after beating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

However, after Everton's 3-0 win over Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Thursday night, all three sides currently find themselves in the relegation zone, and their situation could worsen if the Toffees' 10-point deduction was to be reduced.

Premier League Table (As it stands December 8th) Team P GD Pts 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 -5 18 14 Crystal Palace 15 -7 16 15 Bournemouth 15 -12 16 16 Nottingham Forest 15 -11 13 17 Everton 15 -2 10 18 Luton Town 15 -14 9 19 Burnley 15 -18 7 20 Sheffield United 15 -30 5

Sheffield United became the first Premier League team to make a managerial change this season when they sacked Paul Heckingbottom on Monday.

Chris Wilder was appointed as Heckingbottom's replacement, returning to Bramall Lane for a second spell having previously spent almost five years in charge between 2016 and 2021, during which time he took the club from League One to the Premier League.

The Blades will be desperately hoping that Wilder can turn around their fortunes, but one team that will be keen to see their struggles continue is Derby County.

Derby set a record low Premier League points total in the 2007-08 season when they were relegated with just 11 points, and such has been the low standard of the teams at the bottom of the top flight this season, many have wondered whether that record could be broken.

Could Sheffield United break Derby County's record low Premier League points total?

It has been a poor start to the season for Sheffield United, with just one win in their first 15 games, and that victory came courtesy of a 100th-minute penalty from Oliver Norwood against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November.

The Blades are the lowest scorers in the Premier League with just 11 goals to their name so far, while they have also conceded the most goals in the division having been breached 41 times.

For comparison, by this stage of their disastrous 2007-08 season, Derby had six points, one more than United currently have, and they had scored just six goals and conceded 33.

There are huge question marks about the appointment of Wilder given his struggles with Middlesbrough and Watford since his departure from Bramall Lane in March 2021.

However, he did an outstanding job at the club during his first spell, and the lack of passion and desire shown against Burnley in Heckingbottom's final game in charge is unlikely to be repeated under Wilder.

It was a much-improved performance against Liverpool on Wednesday night, and the Blades were on the receiving end of a number of questionable refereeing decisions, but it is an incredibly difficult task for Wilder to keep his side in the division.

There is no doubt that United are short on attacking quality, and their defensive record leaves a lot to be desired, but it seems unlikely that they will only accumulate six more points during the rest of the season.

With Luton performing better than many had expected and Burnley showing signs of improvement in recent weeks, Sheffield United are Derby's best hope of finally getting rid of their unwanted record, and Rams supporters will be watching closely to see whether Wilder is able to make an impact.