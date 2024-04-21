Highlights Jutkiewicz has a strong record against Derby County, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances against them in the Championship.

Despite his goal-scoring prowess, Derby have managed to defeat Birmingham City in recent years when facing Jutkiewicz.

Derby's focus remains on finishing inside the top two this season while hoping to avoid facing Jutkiewicz in future matches.

Derby County have faced a number of strikers over their years in the Championship who have enjoyed fixtures against the Rams when looking to add to their season tallies.

Billy Sharp and former striker, David Nugent, are among the leading marksmen to net against the East Midlands club, but none have been more deadly than Birmingham City striker, Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Related Derby County: Conor Hourihane and Louis Sibley react to big Eiran Cashin news Conor Hourihane and Louis Sibley praised Derby County teammate Eiran Cashin after he was named in the League One Team of the Year.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's record against Derby County

Lukas Jutkiewicz has a number of teams he has enjoyed playing against during his time in the Championship, but none more so than Derby.

The likes of Leeds United, Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers all fell victim to the experienced striker's goal-scoring prowess, but the 35-year-old's favoured opposition proved to be the Rams, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances against them in the Championship.

His first goal against the East Midlands club would come during his second season with Coventry City, scoring in a 2-0 home win at the start of the campaign, taking his total to three goals in his first six league games for the Sky Blues.

The following campaign, a move to Middlesbrough was completed for the striker, and he would continue his goal-scoring form against Derby by scoring three times in the sides' two league meetings that season. Just in the games against the Rams, Jutkiewicz scored almost half of his goals for the entirety of the 2012/13 season against them.

A move to Premier League side Burnley would give the Rams some rest bite the following season, and Derby were able to survive almost four seasons before Jutkiewicz's next strike against them.

He scored his first goal of the 2017/18 campaign against them, but would struggle during the season, managing just five league goals.

His next seven strikes against Derby would come in the colours of Birmingham City, the last of which saw him score a brace in an away victory in 2021.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's Championship stats against Derby County as per Transfermarkt Apps 17 Goals 10 Assists 1 Games won 5 Games drawn 5 Games lost 7

Derby County have had the better of Lukas Jutkiewicz despite his goal-scoring record

While Derby will be closely monitoring the prospect of facing the Blues striker once again next season, they have often got the better of their Midlands rivals in recent years when Jutkiewicz has featured.

The Rams have won seven of their last 17 meetings since the 35-year-old arrived permanently at St. Andrews @ Knighthead Park in 2017, but have failed to win against the West Midlands club since a 4-0 triumph in B9 at the end of 2020. Before that, Derby were unbeaten in nine games against Birmingham in the Championship.

That being said, Birmingham are yet to secure their status in the second tier as the season comes to a close.

While Derby's full focus remains on finishing inside the top two this season, they will be hopeful they are swapping places with Blues at the end of the season to avoid facing a recent thorn in their side upon their potential return to the Championship.