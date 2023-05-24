Derby County have confirmed the departure of an important club figure this afternoon.

Academy Director Darren Wassall is set to depart the Pride Park outfit after 14 years of service in his current role, and previously as Academy Manager.

Wassall is reported to have played a major role in the recent success and progress of the academy, including helping to achieve 'Category One' status back in 2014.

A club statement thanked Wassall for his services and achievements at the club, but ultimately offered an explanation for his departure.

"The time has come for the Club to move in a different direction." the Derby County statement read today.

"While there is absolute commitment from David Clowes and the board to maintain Category One status for the academy, the post of Academy Director is being restructured to the more operational role of Academy Manager in this new phase of the Club’s rebuild."

How have Derby County supporters reacted to the news?

Naturally, given Wassall's influence and impact at the club during his time there, Derby County supporters have been reacting to his exit in numbers.

Below, we have picked out a selection of responses to the news.

Naturally, the first thought of some supporters was to simply thank Wassall for his service to the club.

Other supporters, though, were not sure how to react to the news, with some questioning whether or not it was a move the club could regret.

Others, though, looked at the news in a different way, trusting the decision from those in charge of the club.

Finally, another viewpoint shared was that now the club are a League One side, they must focus their investment on the first team, rather than chucking millions at their academy.