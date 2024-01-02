Highlights Derby County fans are rightfully upset about Kaide Gordon's success at Liverpool, as their financial issues forced them to sell their top academy prospect.

Gordon's injuries have hampered his Liverpool career, but he may be allowed to leave on loan in January to gain more playing time.

Middlesbrough, Ipswich, and Birmingham are interested in signing Gordon on loan, and Derby fans feel aggrieved about the way he left the club and his potential success elsewhere.

Derby County fans have a right to feel aggrieved at the success Kaide Gordon is having at Liverpool, as a number of EFL clubs monitor the young star's availability in the January transfer window.

The young winger came through the academy at Derby, making his debut at the age of just 16 as one of Derby's youngest ever players on 29 December 2020, as a substitute in a 4–0 win against Birmingham City.

However, he was soon courted by top clubs, which included both Liverpool and Manchester United vying for the youngster's signature.

In the end, it was Liverpool who won the battle as Gordon signed a contract with The Reds in February 2021 for a significant fee for a teenager.

Gordon was highly rated at Pride Park, but The Rams significant financial issues meant that they could not afford to miss out on the transfer fee that would come with the sale of one of their top academy prospects.

Related Derby County could be winners from Tottenham, Ipswich Town development: View Dane Scarlett has been recalled by Spurs from his loan spell at Portman Road

It it wasn't for the off-field issues that eventually saw Derby relegated to League One following a points deduction, there is a chance that Gordon could have stayed with the Rams and helped them greatly in their battle to stay in the Championship.

John Percy of The Telegraph confirmed that Gordon joined Premier League side for an initial fee of around £1 million, with fees rising to up to £3 million in the future for the young star. Injuries have hampered his Liverpool career so far, with a pelvic injury keeping him out of action for 18 months at the start of his Liverpool career.

While he has been found minutes in the Europa League this season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be ready to allow Gordon to leave the club on loan in January, with some top Championship clubs interested in his signature.

Middlesborough, Ipswich and Birmingham are chasing Kaide Gordon deal

With his injury issues hopefully behind him, a number of clubs look ready to move in to sign Kaide Gordon on loan in January.

Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney is linked with a reunion with the youngster. Rooney gave Gordon his debut when he was manager of Derby so seems like the obvious choice to get the best out of the promising youngster.

However, Ipswich and Middlesbrough are also interested in signing Gordon on loan, and could be a more attractive option.

However, while Ipswich are flying high in the Championship, it will be difficult for the Liverpool player to displace Wes Burns or Nathan Broadhead in the team so may struggle for minutes with the Tractor Boys.

Gordon has played just five times for Liverpool so the club and the player will would likely prefer to send him out on loan in order to get more time on the pitch, with a view of returning in the first team at the end of his loan spell.

Derby fans will feel aggrieved at Gordon's success

Looking at his performances for Liverpool and the rumoured loan deals lined up for Gordon, Derby fans will be feeling rightfully aggrieved following the way in which he left the Rams in 2021.

The clubs looking to sign Gordon in January are challenging for promotion to the Premier League, and can offer a high-standard of football to help facilitate Gordon's progression.

This is where Derby wished they were, but off-field issues saw them slide down the divisions and reduced the club's ability to attract talent.

Due to financial issues in the club, Derby were handed a 21-point deduction in 2022 that confirmed their relegation from the Championship. This followed the club being forced to sell a number of its top young players, including Gordon, Max Lowe and Jaden Bogle.

If the finances at Derby had not been a problem, there is real thought that the players in question could have stayed at the club and helped them avoid relegation, and potentially even challenged for promotion to the Premier League.

Instead, seeing Gordon linked with some top loan moves and playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world is a bittersweet feeling.

While fans will be happy to see their youth prospect playing for a top club, there is a sense of melancholy about what could have been for Kaiden Gordon at Derby County.