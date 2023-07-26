After narrowly missing out on a top-six spot at the back-end of the previous campaign owing to a dramatic capitulation away to Sheffield Wednesday, a big emphasis has been placed upon the summer transfer window for Derby County.

A club of Derby's size simply cannot afford to remain in League One, and they have displayed their ambition for the upcoming campaign by securing a whole host of exciting captures to strengthen their renewed promotion bid.

In particular, the line of defence appears the cornerstone of Paul Warne's side moving forward, with the Rams bringing in experienced options such as Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Sonny Bradley and Joe Ward, whereas creative wing-back Kane Wilson is a shrewd acquisition from Bristol City, too.

Crucially, former-Rotherham United duo Josh Vickers and Conor Washington both know what it takes to get out of this division too, however, Warne has done well to ensure that his recruitment does not only encompass players that can make an immediate impact, as the future foundations require construction, too.

And, as per Football Insider, a step has been taken towards doing just that by landing a deal for 19-year-old attacker Tony Weston.

Who is new Derby County signing Tony Weston?

The young striker joins the club following the expiration of his deal up at Rangers, which ran down at the end of June.

Having moved north of the border in the summer of 2020 from Blackpool with a degree of excitement, Weston made just one appearance for the Scottish giants, featuring as a late substitute against Hearts last year.

A recent succession of loan spells to the Scottish second-tier did not go to plan either, with Weston making just one start and playing a mere 376 minutes of football for both Partick Thistle and then Cove Rangers.

All in all, he did play 31 times in the league, but with very minimal scope to prove his worth, he did not register a single divisional goal and scored only once across all competitions, which came for Patrick in the SFA Cup.

That said, Weston had displayed plenty of promise for Rangers at age-group level and even scored a hattrick in the UEFA Youth League against Bulgarian outfit Septemvri Sofia, unsurprisingly generating a lot of captivation on the blue side of Glasgow.

Will former-Rangers man Tony Weston be a good signing for Derby County?

It is difficult to really judge Weston too much at this stage, as even though the fact he seriously struggled for minutes at a low level last term may well say something, not being licensed with a chance to prove his worth means it could be harsh to write him off too.

There must clearly be untapped potential for Derby to want to sign him, though, and given their own high reputation for developing young talent and providing first-team opportunities, Pride Park seems the environment that Weston may just need to kick-start his career.

Sure enough, he will likely form part of the under-21 set-up for now as he has not shown enough in senior football to merit that opportunity straight away, although if he impresses at Moor Farm then there is no reason why Warne will not give him a go further down the line.

On a free transfer, it is ultimately low-risk and even if the move does not pay off, Derby will not have their fingers burned from a financial perspective, and if the striker realises and meets his potential then it will come as a significant coup for the Rams.