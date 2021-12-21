Derby County still hold ambitious takeover target as Christmas looms

Despite the troublesome few months experienced at Derby County, there appears to be a reason for the Rams to be positive as the new year looms.

According to BBC Sport, the club, and its administrators, remain hopeful that they will be able to announce a preferred bidder before Christmas Day.

Publishing the minutes of the meeting on Monday evening, the administrators also stated that they expect to complete a sale of the club in February 2022.

Whilst almost solely focussed on the sale of the club and getting out of administration, the Rams will still need to come to an agreement with Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers, as both clubs have outstanding claims against Derby.

The Midlands club sit on four points at present, following their 21 point deduction, and whilst escaping the relegation zone seems far too unlikely, stranger things have happened in football.

The verdict

Derby are 17 points from Championship safety at the moment, with January also a perfect time for other clubs to try and strike bargains for some of the club’s exciting talent coming through.

However, the club will be focused on getting out of administration, and whilst League One looks like a very likely destination at this rate, it will give them a fresh start.

There seems to be positivity around the club, as the administrators continue talks with prospective buyers.

But, all their problems will not just vanish when ownership is shifted to whoever ends up taking control, as it will still be a long process from that point on.