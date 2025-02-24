Derby County's 2018/19 season was one of their best in the last decade as Frank Lampard led a young and exciting team to the Championship play-off final.

The Chelsea and England legend took on his first job in management following the departure of Gary Rowett to Stoke City in May 2018, just days after Fulham beat the Rams in the semi-finals of the play-offs in the previous campaign.

The current Coventry City boss got to work in building a squad that was capable of competing for a top-six finish once again and used his contacts from his former club to help add some incredible quality.

Harry Wilson, Fikayo Tomori, and Mason Mount were all brought in on loan from the Premier League, while Jack Marriott and Martyn Waghorn boosted Derby's forward line on permanent deals from Peterborough United and Ipswich Town respectively.

However, one academy graduate quickly became a favourite of Lampard.

Mason Bennett had his best season under Frank Lampard

Mason Bennett came through the ranks at Moor Farm, the club's training ground, early in the 2010s, making his debut in the Championship at the age of 15 in 2011.

But he had struggled to lock down a place in the starting XI in the years after bursting onto the scene and he was sent out on loan to the lower divisions on multiple occasions, failing to make a name for himself.

Nevertheless, Lampard found a connection with the forward and he integrated him into the first team for the 2018/19 campaign.

Bennett had made over 10 league appearances for Derby just once during his time at the club in the seasons prior, but under the new manager, he was trusted to play a large role in his team's fight for the play-offs.

He assisted Tom Lawrence for the Rams' last-minute winner against Reading on the opening day of the season, before setting up Florian Jozefzoon for another late winner away to Hull City weeks later.

The then-22-year-old continued to impress and scored his first Championship goal in four years in a 3-1 win over Birmingham City in November 2018.

Two more strikes came in the final months of the campaign, with the first of those coming spectacularly against Wigan Athletic, before he sealed Derby a play-off finish on the last day of the season at home to West Bromwich Albion in another 3-1 victory.

Mason Bennett Derby County stats 2018/19 (TransferMarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Championship 30 3 4 Championship play-offs 3 - 1 FA Cup 2 - - Carabao Cup 3 - -

Derby County fans may still have regrets over Frank Lampard's decision to start Mason Bennett in the play-off final

The Rams faced Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals, and after losing 1-0 in the first leg, they went to Elland Road knowing that they had to do what no Championship club had done before and overturn a deficit away from home in the second leg.

They managed to do that incredibly, winning the tie 4-3 and progressing through to the final at Wembley where they faced Aston Villa.

Lampard started Bennett as the sole striker with Marriott and Waghorn both returning to full fitness. However, he struggled to get into the game and Derby did not have a threat up front.

The Rams' striking pair were brought on late in the second half with the East Midlands outfit 2-0 down already. They combined to halve Villa's lead and create an incredibly nervy ending, but it was not to be.

Derby's lack of firepower in the first half was a huge reason behind the defeat, and Bennett should not have started with Marriott full of confidence after his antics against Leeds.

Supporters will still have regrets over Lampard's decision not to start the current Wrexham man, and the journey that the club has been on since that fateful day could have been avoided had the Rams had more threat in the final third.

Frank Lampard has the chance to right some of his own wrongs

While his time at Derby has been and gone, Lampard has done exceptionally well with Coventry and he has helped turn the Sky Blues' season around.

The West Midlands side were in a relegation battle when he first arrived at the CBS Arena in November, but he has instilled a new confidence into the team, similar to the one that he was able to breed into his Rams side.

Lampard has the experience of losing as a manager at Wembley now and that could be vital if he gets the chance to right some of his own wrongs with Coventry.