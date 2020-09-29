Derby County step up striker pursuit, bid reportedly tabled

Derby County are on the lookout for a new striker this summer, with that search potentially leading them to Serdar Dursun.

Phillips Cocu has endured a nightmare start to his second season in-charge of the Rams, who are yet to pick up a point in the Championship.

On Saturday they were convincingly beaten by Blackburn Rovers, with another nil against their name in the goalscoring column.

As per Football Insider, Cocu has now bid to sign Dursun, with a bid in the region of £730k going down for the 28-year-old.

The German-born forward scored 16 goals in 34 Bundesliga 2 appearances for SV Darmstadt last season, with a further three assists making him one of the side’s most productive players.

12 months earlier, he managed 11 goals in a similar amount of games, with his record catching the eye of Derby.

So far this season, Cocu’s side have scored just once in three outings in the Championship.

That goal came from Jack Marriott.

The Verdict

It’s quite clear that Derby are lacking something at both ends of the field at the moment, which needs to be addressed in the transfer window.

Finding some proper structure within their defensive unit is something that’s needed, but a striker to come in and ease the burden on Cocu’s strikers wouldn’t go amiss.

That’s where Dursun comes in. His record is decent enough in Germany, but the debate is whether he can step into a tough environment in the Championship.

The quoted price isn’t steep, so maybe it’s a risk worth taking.

