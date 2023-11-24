Highlights Max Bird remains keen on a move to Hull City.

Derby County are desperate to keep Max Bird and is likely to enter contract talks with him before the January transfer window opens.

Hull are currently in a good league position and will offer Bird the chance to work with Liam Rosenior again, making them the ideal club for the player to join.

Derby County midfielder Max Bird remains keen on a move to Championship side Hull City, according to Hull Live.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a switch to the MKM Stadium during the summer, with the Tigers even making bids in their quest to get a deal over the line for the 23-year-old.

Two bids were reportedly made in total - but Liam Rosenior's side were unable to get a deal over the line in the end with the player suffering an ankle problem in August.

That injury ruled him out of action beyond the end of the summer window which ruled out a step up to the second tier for the Englishman.

Limited to just 11 league appearances because of this setback, he hasn't had a real opportunity to put himself in the shop window ahead of the January transfer window.

But the Tigers are expected to test Derby's resolve once again when the next window opens, which will provide Paul Warne's side with a sizeable challenge in their quest to retain him beyond the end of January.

What is Derby County's stance on Max Bird?

The East Midlands side seem desperate to retain Bird, with Warne hinting that his side will be engaging in talks with the midfielder regarding a new deal before the January window opens.

They don't seem to be resigned to losing him just yet with a contract offer potentially on the horizon, although the Rams' boss is concerned about the possibility of seeing him and Eiran Cashin leave.

He told BBC Radio Derby: "I'm not disputing it's a concern. No-one wants to lose their best, most consistent players.

"I don't want to lose them, but it would be naive of me to say that there isn't always a potential of losing them. It would be the same problem for every manager in January."

What should Max Bird's stance be on a move to Hull City?

Things could change very quickly and Birmingham City's fall from sixth to 18th reinforces that, but Hull are currently in a very good league position.

Under Rosenior, the Tigers seem to be heading in the right direction and they have an owner who is committed to the cause.

With this on-field success and off-field stability in mind, this is an ideal club for Bird to join and he would be linking up with a familiar face in Rosenior, who should be able to help him settle in.

Playing time needs to be his priority though.

If he's going to win plenty of starts, he should make this move to the MKM Stadium in January but if he isn't, he should think about remaining at Pride Park for now before re-assessing his future in the summer.