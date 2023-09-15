Highlights Max Bird is still interested in joining Hull City, and Hull Live journalist Baz Cooper believes Hull may re-enter the race for him in January.

Liam Rosenior has worked with Bird in the past and helped get the best out of the team during his time at Derby County.

Hull may need to balance the books and offload a player or two before securing a deal for Bird.

Derby County midfielder Max Bird is still interested in joining Hull City, according to Hull Live journalist Baz Cooper.

Liam Rosenior has worked with Bird in the past, with the former not only coaching the midfielder when he was in charge at Pride Park but also playing a role in the East Midlands when Wayne Rooney was at the helm.

Rooney and Rosenior managed to get the very best out of the team during their time together at the club and nearly even guided them to safety, which would have been a remarkable achievement considering they were deducted 21 points by the EFL for going into administration and their financial misdemeanours under their previous ownership.

They are now on the right path under their current owner - but they were unable to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking and that could have been the end for Bird at Derby - with Jason Knight sealing a move back to the second tier as he linked up with Bristol City.

Hull City's previous pursuit of Max Bird

Rosenior looked to pounce in the summer for Bird but Hull's offer for him was rejected and the midfielder didn't seem to take it too badly when Derby boss Paul Warne spoke to him about it.

The injury he picked up last month probably helped the Rams to keep him in the end, although they wouldn't have wanted him to stay put because he had sustained a setback.

Following an underwhelming start to the campaign, Warne will want the midfielder at his disposal because he can be an excellent asset at the East Midlands side's current level.

Could Hull City reignite their interest in Max Bird?

Potentially based on the fact Bird wanted to make the move to the MKM Stadium to seal a reunion with Rosenior - and is still keen on the move - reporter Cooper believes Hull could re-enter the race for him.

Writing for Hull Live, he posted: "My personal belief is that the club will go back in for Bird in January. The player wanted to come and that hasn't changed and I don't expect that will change between now and then.

"Whether Derby play ball in January remains to be seen, however, Bird is out of contract next summer and can walk away - worth adding because he's under 24, they would be entitled to whatever compensation could be agreed between the two clubs but logic suggests it wouldn't be a huge amount."

Should Hull City push for a January move for Max Bird?

Considering they already have some options in the middle of the park, they should probably be looking to offload a midfielder if they want to bring in Bird.

Although having more depth would be good, they need to watch their spending if they want to avoid being placed under embargoes.

Bird's contract expires in 2024 and this could make him a reasonably cheap addition - but his wages may not be that modest.

Hull may need to negotiate quite hard to get a deal over the line because of this.

At the same time, they won't want to miss out to another team if they did reignite their interest in the young midfielder, so it will be interesting to see whether a move does materialise in the winter.