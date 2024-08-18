Highlights Dajaune Brown is a rising star at Derby, showing great potential with impressive performances on loan at Gateshead.

Derby County have brought through countless talents from their academy in the last 15 years, and show no signs of slowing with their current group of youth stars.

Jason Knight, Jeff Hendrick, Max Bird, Morgan Whittaker and Will Hughes are all products of the Rams' spectacular academy, with each going on to or beginning to form fantastic careers in both the Championship and Premier League away from Pride Park.

Despite the sales of key players in recent times, particularly during administration, Derby have still brought through a number of young stars that have made a name for themselves in black-and-white, most notably Eiran Cashin.

And, with the team at Derby's training ground, Moor Farm, producing even more talent, the Rams will be looking to push through players that they can sell for high fees in the future.

FLW takes a look at three starlets that may bring in significant money to Pride Park in the coming years.

Dajaune Brown

19-year-old Dajaune Brown is already becoming a bit of a fan's favourite, despite the fact he has featured just a handful of times for the senior team so far in his fledgling career.

He made two appearances in League One last season for Paul Warne, coming on in a cameo role both times, before he was sent out on loan to National League side Gateshead.

He flourished in the north-east, scoring six times in 18 league matches, but it was in the FA Trophy where he showed his true ability, scoring a hat-trick in just 22 minutes as he helped his team in a glorious cup run.

Brown netted the winning penalty in the FA Trophy final, as Gateshead won the competition for the first time in their history.

A powerhouse, with an eye for goal and tremendous speed, Brown will only improve over time, and he could land Derby some serious money if he reaches his potential.

Dajaune Brown Career Stats (TransferMarkt) Season/League Apps Goals Assists 20/21 - U18 PL 2 0 0 21/22 - U18 PL 6 2 1 22/23 - U18 PL 9 9 1 22/23 - PL2 3 1 0 23/24 - U18 PL 2 3 2 23/24 - PL2 9 6 1 23/24 - League One 2 0 0 23/24 - National League (Gateshead) 18 6 0

Cruz Allen

Welsh midfielder Cruz Allen has been with Derby since he was in the U10s, joining the club from Burton Albion.

The 17-year-old was key for the Rams' U18s last season, scoring seven goals and picking up six assists in just 16 games in the U18 Premier League.

Allen mainly operates as an attacking midfielder, but can be moved out onto the wing when required, and has been linked with moves to both Chelsea and Manchester United in the past.

He made his senior debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers' U21s side in the EFL Trophy last November, and will be hoping to continue his rise up the youth teams and eventually challenge for a place in the first-team in the years to come.

Jack Thompson

17-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson is truly one to watch at Derby in the next few years, after impressing greatly for the U18s.

Despite his young age, he has established himself as the number one for the U21s, and is now out on loan with Southern League Premier Central side Kettering Town.

He is also part of the England U18 set-up, and made his debut in March against the Czech Republic in a 2-1 win.

Thompson is tipped for great things at the Rams, and after growing up locally, he will be hoping to don the number one shirt in the coming seasons.

He signed his first professional contract in December 2023, securing his future at the club until 2026, and has already trained with the first-team.

If he carries on his current trajectory, Thompson could become not only one of the best academy graduates from Derby, but also one of the top shot-stoppers in the country and provide the Rams an outstanding transfer fee.