Hull City will be growing increasingly ambitious about what next season could hold and how much improvement can be made with their side under Liam Rosenior's stewardship over the summer.

There have been plenty of positives for the former Derby County boss to take since his appointment a few months back, with the development of young players perhaps a standout achievement thus far.

When young players perform well, they naturally generate interest from teams in higher divisions and others that might possess a stronger financial position, and that is a situation that Hull will be wary of.

Should Hull City expect further interest in Jacob Greaves?

Jacob Greaves has attracted interest from the Premier League in recent windows and during the build up to this summer, and with the season coming to an end, there will be no surprise if further interest surfaces for the young centre-back.

Not only is he a young player who has been performing at a consistent level all season, he also represents somewhat of a rare commodity in the fact that he is a progressive yet athletic, left-footed central defender.

Hull will be bracing themselves for lots of interest in Greaves this summer and will likely begin drafting up lists of possible replacements.

Why Derby County's Eiran Cashin should be considered at Hull City?

One player that should certainly appear on a list of potential Greaves replacements is Derby County's Eiran Cashin, who has enjoyed a fantastic campaign on a personal level.

The 21-year-old started 43 league games for the Rams as they narrowly missed out on making the play-offs on the final day of the League One season, with Cashin adding a further nine appearances in other competitions.

The fearless and commanding centre-back impressed as a dominating defender, whilst his ability on the ball was also equally as impressive, proving to be accurate and brave when progressing the play.

There are lots of parallels that you could draw between the two defenders and if Hull find themselves in a position where they need to replace Greaves with someone who will provide a similar kind of service to the academy graduate, then Cashin would be their man.

It would be no surprise if Cashin generates lots of interest from within the Championship this summer, following Derby's agonising failure to make League One's top-six after being in such a strong position going into the final few weeks.