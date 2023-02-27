Derby County star has to come into Bristol City’s thinking if Newcastle or Tottenham secure Alex Scott signing: Opinion

Bristol City has proven to be a good destination for young players to develop and thrive at in recent seasons, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Han-Noah Massengo and Alex Scott emerging as recent examples of that.

Semenyo’s departure generated an eight-figure fee during the January transfer window, whilst Scott is the subject of mounting interest from the Premier League.

As per a recent report from The Sun, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are still showing interest in the exciting teenager, with Bristol City valuing Scott at around the £25 million mark.

Given the level of interest that remains in him and the incredibly high ceiling he has, it would be no shock if that valuation is met in the summer.

Should they sanction his departure for a big fee like the one that is currently being mentioned, then Bristol City would be able to significantly strengthen themselves in the summer.

That is not to suggest that they would reinvest every last penny, however, they would be able to be more ambitious in the transfer window and have better control than they have in previous windows.

One player that they could try their luck for if Scott was to depart in the summer is Derby County midfielder Jason Knight.

The 21-year-old, who was the subject of interest from England’s top two divisions last summer, has remained a regular starter at Pride Park this season and has emerged as a vital performer as Derby chase promotion back to the Championship.

Should Derby fail to win promotion and Scott leaves for the Premier League, then Bristol City should look to pounce.

Not only does Knight provide midfield versatility in a similar way to Scott, but the 22-year-old’s bravery in possession and creativity would also help him flourish within a side that look to play through the thirds with intelligent and exciting football.

Nigel Pearson sets his team up to make things as difficult as possible for the opposing team when Bristol City are out of possession and Knight’s tenacity and positioning would also make Ashton Gate an ideal next destination.

As mentioned above, Knight is still a very young player with an incredibly high ceiling and joining a club that is growing a good reputation for developing more youthful individuals would make sense.

There is also potential resale value in Knight, and with a contract that expires in 2024, the Rams will perhaps not be able to hold as high of a valuation as they would have done in January.