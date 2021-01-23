Derby County stance over in-demand rising star outlined amid interest from PL trio

Derby County are not planning on cashing in on midfielder Jason Knight during the January transfer window with the likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham and Burnley all circling, per The Athletic.

Knight has been an instrumental figure for the Rams throughout the campaign so far, with the 19-year-old having chipped in with two goals from 24 Championship appearances (Sofascore). The midfielder’s form has seen him attract the interest of both Crystal Palace and West Ham and a potential bidding war could open up for his services, per The Mirror.

There has also been reported interest from Burnley who are aiming to add to their squad following the recently completed takeover of the club. That means that Derby are set to face a key decision over the 19-year-old’s future amid financial difficulties for the club at the moment in terms of being able to pay the full wages of their squad, although there is hope that situation can be addressed quickly.

It has now emerged though that Derby are set to maintain a firm stance over Knight, with the 19-year-old thought to be an integral part of Wayne Rooney’s plans. The new permanent Rams boss is aiming to build a side around the midfielder and will therefore not be planning to cash in on him despite the interest this month, per The Athletic.

The verdict

Given the current financial situation around the club, you could understand them being tempted to cash in on Knight to raise some much-needed funds. However, the 19-year-old is one of their most important players and considering they remain in a relegation battle losing him now would be a huge risk to their survival prospects.

Rooney has only just taken the job on a permanent basis and you can understand him wanting to ensure that he keeps hold of his best available talent. Knight is the type of player that if kept for the next few seasons could become the key member of the Rams’ starting line-up and their attempts to build a side capable of challenging at the top end of the Championship.

It is no surprise to have seen Knight attract the attentions of Premier League clubs this month, and his form had been deserving of such interest. However, this will be a major boost for Derby if they are able to stand by this firm stance and keep hold of him until at least the summer.