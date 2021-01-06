Derby County stance on potential transfer reunion revealed

Derby County are not interested in making a move for former star Tom Ince this month, according to Derbyshire Live.

Ince’s future at Stoke appears to be up in the air, with the winger making only two starts in the Championship under Michael O’Neill this season.

The 28-year-old scored 38 goals in a Derby shirt before moving to Huddersfield in 2017, before reuniting with Gary Rowett at Stoke in 2018 in a deal rising up to £12million.

He’s since failed to set the world alight at the bet365 Stadium, though, and could be set for a move away this month.

Derby’s interest in Ince has been teased by Alan Nixon of late, with speculation over a potential Pride Park reunion mounting.

But according to Derbyshire Live, Ince is a player who isn’t on Derby’s radar at this moment in time, with the January transfer window well underway.

Wayne Rooney will be keen to strengthen his squad this month, despite the takeover of the club still yet to be officially completed.

The Verdict

This is a blessing in disguise for Derby.

For me, since leaving Derby in 2017, Ince hasn’t done a lot whatsoever. He found the step up to the Premier League tough, and he’s out of favour at Stoke.

He’s likely to be on a decent wage, and I think he’s a shadow of the player he was once when he was at Derby.

He left for a reason, and I don’t think many Derby fans would have warmed to him coming back anyway.