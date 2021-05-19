Derby County squad’s stance on Wayne Rooney’s future detailed

The Derby County squad reportedly fear the current uncertainty surrounding the club may have an impact on Wayne Rooney’s future.

The former Manchester United and England captain led the Rams to survival via a final-day draw with Sheffield Wednesday but the East Midlands club have not had an easy ride since.

Erik Alonso’s takeover, which was agreed back in April, is understood to have fallen through, while the Rams are facing a potential points deduction after the EFL won an appeal concerning a previous FFP breach.

Reports have indicated that there are more parties interested in buying the club from current owner Mel Morris

According to The Daily Mail, there are fears among the Derby squad that Rooney’s future could be impacted by the current uncertainty and chaos surrounding the Pride Park outfit.

The players are thought to be keen on their current boss and desperate for some stability.

He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract back in January and has indicated he was fully committed to the club before the end of the season.

The Verdict

In many ways, this is a concerning update for Rams fans, who will likely echo the playing squad in being desperate for some stability amid a chaotic period.

While it’s not all been positive under Rooney, he has kept them up and needs to be backed if he is to have success moving forward.

That looks unlikely to happen while there is the current uncertainty surrounding the club and that may well be the source of the players’ concern.