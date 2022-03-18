Derby County skipper gives his verdict on his side’s relegation battle

Despite a losing a 1-0 lead to be beaten 3-1 against Blackburn midweek, Derby County captain Tom Lawrence still has belief in his side to stay up this season.

The defeat has left Derby second bottom in the league and six points from safety. However Barnsley and Reading, the teams directly above them, both have games in hand over Derby making their task of staying up even more difficult now.

Reflecting on Tuesday night’s game in which The Rams conceded all of their opponents three goals in the second half, Lawrence told Derbyshire Live: “It hurt. The first half performance was really good, I think its one of the best halves we’ve played this season.

“To have a bad spell int he first 20 minutes or so of the second half, where we gave the game away, hurt a lot. We need to learn form that and we need to improve our game management from now on.

“It’s down to the senior players, myself especially, to read the situation and help the team. We need to make sure we do that from here on in.

“We know that every game we play is a big one and we need to start winning matches again.”

Although it currently looks like a hard task, Lawrence has faith in his team to give it a really good go as he said: “We’ve had a few setbacks throughout the season, so we need to bounce back on Saturday before the international break.

“If we get a win on Saturday, it will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.

“We went five games unbeaten earlier in the season, four wins and a draw, so we know we need to do that again. We need to win two games to get level with Reading so we know what we’ve got to do and we’ve got to put that plan into action at the weekend.”

The verdict:

It’s good to see the belief is high amongst the players at Derby. Although it’s a big ask, for Derby to be sat on 24 points now after starting the season on -21 shows just how much willingness these players have.

Two wins isn’t an outrageous ask for Derby but it will depend on Barnsley and Reading’s results too which makes it hard for Derby as their fate isn’t fully in their own hands.

Saying that though, this could actually take some pressure off them too as they know they can only do their best and anything outside that is not something they can control.

Derby have five remaining home games this season and as it stands they have won six and drawn one of their eight previous home games so if the crowd continue to get behind the team, Pride Park could be a fortress as the season comes to a close.